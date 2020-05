BRIEF-Neovacs: Conversion Of 107 Convertible Bonds (ORNANE) By HBR Investment Group

May 21 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA:

* CONVERSION OF 107 CONVERTIBLE BONDS (ORNANE) BY HBR INVESTMENT GROUP WHICH BECOMES NEW REFERENCE SHAREHOLDER OF NEOVACS

* SETTLEMENT AND DELIVERY OF NEW NEOVACS SHARES ISSUED FROM OF THE CONVERSION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE TODAY

* CREATION OF 21,400,000 NEW SHARES ON THE BASIS OF NEOVACS’ SHARE CAPITAL TO DATE, A DILUTION OF 12% FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* TOTAL ACQUISITION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY 335 K€