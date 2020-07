July 10 - NEOVACS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT EGM HAS VALIDATED FUNDING PROGRAMME AND ALLOWS IMPLEMENTATION OF STRATEGIC PLAN

* LIFTING OF CONDITION PRECEDENT PRIOR TO IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW OCEANE-BSA FINANCING AGREEMENT IN THE MAXIMUM NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 40 MLN EUROS

