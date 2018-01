Jan 16 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA:

* ‍GRANTED A NEW PATENT FROM RUSSIAN FEDERATION PATENT OFFICE (ROSPATENT)​

* ‍PATENT STRENGTHENS NEOVACS’ INTERFERON ALPHA (IFNALPHA)-RELATED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO​

* ‍PATENT UNTIL AT LEAST 2032 ​