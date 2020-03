BRIEF-Neovacs Obtains 6-Month Extension Of Its Observation Period

March 9 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA:

* EXTENSION OF OBSERVATION PERIOD IN FRAME OF REOGANIZATION PROCEEDINGS AND UPDATE ON RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* OBTAINS 6-MONTH EXTENSION OF ITS OBSERVATION PERIOD

* THE CONTINUATION OF LUPUS PROGRAM WILL DEPEND ON SIGNATURE OF A GLOBAL STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* CONTINUATION OF ALL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS TO DEPEND ON THE OUTCOME OF COMPANY’S BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS

* COMPLETED FIRST KEY STAGES OF ITS PRECLINICAL ALLERGY PROGRAM IN PROPHYLACTIC AND THERAPEUTIC MODELS

* DECISION RESULTS IN PARTICULAR FROM FACT THAT NEGOTIATIONS ARE UNDER WAY TO TRY TO MEET CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR PRESENTATION OF RECOVERY PLAN