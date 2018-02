Feb 22 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA:

* ‍HAS BEEN GRANTED BY UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) A PATENT ​

* ‍PATENT ENTITLED “METHOD FOR TREATING INTERPHERON ALPHA RELATED CONDITIONS”​

* ‍ASSURES IN THIS COUNTRY PROTECTION OF ITS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM AT LEAST UNTIL 2032​

* ‍RESULTS OF PHASE IIB TRIAL IN LUPUS WITH THE IFN KINOID SHOULD BE COMMUNICATED BY JUNE THIS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)