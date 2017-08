BRIEF-Neovacs raises EUR 6.0 million in private placement with U.S. biotechnology institutional investors

July 31 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA:

* REG-NEOVACS: SUCCESSFULLY RAISES €6.0 MILLION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH U.S. BIOTECHNOLOGY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* WILL ISSUE A TOTAL OF 9,230,769 ORDINARY SHARES WITH ATTACHED EQUITY WARRANTS AT A PRICE OF EUR 0.65 PER SHARE

* WARRANTS TO ENTITLE THEIR HOLDERS TO PURCHASE UP TO 7,846,154 ADDITIONAL ORDINARY SHARES AT EXERCISE PRICE OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE

* SETTLEMENT OF NEW SHARES SHOULD TAKE PLACE NO LATER THAN AUGUST 3, 2017

* HAS COMMITTED TO REQUEST LISTING OF WARRANTS ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS BY SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)