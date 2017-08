July 11 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA

* REG-NEOVACS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE IDSMB REVIEW FOR PHASE IIB CLINICAL TRIAL OF IFNALPHA KINOID IN LUPUS

* ‍THIRD IDSMB DATA REVIEW OF ONGOING PHASE IIB CLINICAL TRIAL​

‍"ALL PATIENTS ARE NOW FOLLOWED DURING 9 MONTHS, AND OUR GOAL IS TO REPORT DATA IN Q2 2018."​