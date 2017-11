BRIEF-Neovasc announces 65 million dollars offering of common shares and warrants

Nov 10 (Reuters) - NEOVASC INC:

* NEOVASC ANNOUNCES US$65 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF UNITS CONSISTING OF COMMON SHARES AND WARRANTS TO PURCHASE COMMON SHARES AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NOTES AND WARRANTS

* ‍PRICE OF US$1.46 PER UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY US$37.487 MILLION​

* WILL ALSO COMPLETE BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR SALE OF US$32,750,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED CONVERTIBLE NOTES FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF US$27,837,500​

* ‍ CANACCORD GENUITY INC. IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOK-RUNNING MANAGER FOR OFFERING​

* ‍CANACCORD GENUITY INC ACTS ALSO AS SOLE PLACEMENT AGENT FOR CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT​