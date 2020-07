BRIEF-Neovasc Announces Circulatory System Devices Panel Meeting Date For Neovasc Reducer™ Device

July 9 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc:

* NEOVASC ANNOUNCES CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DEVICES PANEL MEETING DATE FOR NEOVASC REDUCER™ DEVICE

* NEOVASC INC - NEOVASC IS SEEKING APPROVAL FOR REDUCER IN U.S.

* NEOVASC INC - NEOVASC IS SEEKING APPROVAL FOR REDUCER IN U.S. FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM REFRACTORY ANGINA PECTORIS

* NEOVASC INC - CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DEVICES PANEL WILL REVIEW PREMARKET APPROVAL APPLICATION FOR NEOVASC REDUCER DEVICE AT ITS OCTOBER 27 MEETING