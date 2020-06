June 26 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc:

* NEOVASC ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM REDUCER-I STUDY

* NEOVASC- 70% OF PATIENTS SAW IMPROVEMENT IN SYMPTOMS BY AT LEAST 1 CCS CLASS THAT WAS MAINTAINED THROUGH 3 YRS

* NEOVASC- 34% PATIENTS SAW IMPROVEMENT IN SYMPTOMS BY AT LEAST 2 CCS CLASSES THAT WAS MAINTAINED THROUGH 3 YRS

* NEOVASC - LESS THAN 1% OF PATIENTS EXPERIENCED DEVICE OR PROCEDURE RELATED MAJOR ADVERSE EVENT