March 4 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc:

* NEOVASC INC - HAD $14.1M CASH ON HAND FOLLOWING EARLY JAN CAPITAL RAISE, & CURRENT CASH IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL AUGUST OF THIS YEAR

* NEOVASC - PLANS TO SUBMIT FOR CE MARK UNDER NEW EUROPEAN MDR REGULATIONS IN 2020 & IS TARGETING OBTAINING CE MARK FOR TA TIARA BY 2021 OR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: