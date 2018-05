May 10 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc:

* NEOVASC ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* NEOVASC INC - QTRLY OPERATING LOSSES & COMPREHENSIVE LOSSES WERE $6.5 MILLION & $55.5 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY, OR $0.38 BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: