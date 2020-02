Feb 11 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc:

* NEOVASC INC - RETAINED INDEPENDENT EXPERT TO INVESTIGATE RECENT PAST UNUSUAL TRADING ACTIVITY IN COMMON SHARES

* NEOVASC - TOOK ACTION AS CO BELIEVES THERE MAY HAVE BEEN ILLEGAL MARKET MANIPULATION INCLUDING POSSIBLE SHORTING, DISTORTING OF SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: