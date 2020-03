March 30 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc:

* NEOVASC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* NEOVASC INC - REVENUES IN QUARTER INCREASED 8% TO $565,821

* NEOVASC INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: