May 15 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc:

* NEOVASC’S MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS URGE SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF THE PROPOSED REVERSE STOCK SPLIT AT THE UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* NEOVASC INC - MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT IT IS IN BEST INTEREST OF COMPANY AND ITS STAKEHOLDERS TO REMAIN ON NASDAQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)