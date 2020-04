April 7 (Reuters) - Nepa AB:

* NEPA AB - NEPA HAS DECIDED TO REDUCE WORKING HOURS FOR JUST OVER 120 EMPLOYEES IN SWEDEN AND FINLAND

* NEPA AB - NEPA WILL APPLY FOR GOVERNMENT FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO COMPENSATE FOR A SIGNIFICANT PART OF COSTS OF RETAINING THESE EMPLOYEES

* NEPA AB - PLANNED MEASURES ARE EXPECTED TO REDUCE PERSONNEL COSTS WITH APPROXIMATELY SEK 35 MILLION ON AN ANNUAL BASIS AS OF Q2 2020