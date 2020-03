BRIEF-Nepa Q4 EBIT Loss Widens To SEK 5.3 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Nepa AB:

* CONTINUED GROWTH AND INCREASED FOCUS ON PROFITABILITY

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 70.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 63.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBIT LOSS SEK 5.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BASED ON OUR PROFITABILITY FOCUS AND RECENT OUTBREAK OF CORONA VIRUS WE HAVE TAKEN ACTION TO ADDRESSING COSTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TERMINATION OF EMPLOYEES UNDER PROBATIONARY PERIOD, ENDING CONSULTANT CONTRACTS, AND A SALARY REDUCTION OF 20 PERCENT FOR GROUP MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)