April 2 (Reuters) - Nephros Inc:

* NEPHROS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE UP ABOUT 45 PERCENT

* FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $2.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 45%

* WITHDRAWING OUR PREVIOUS REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* ENDED QUARTER WITH APPROXIMATELY $8.9 MILLION IN CASH ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS