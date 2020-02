Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nephros Inc:

* SEES 2020 REVENUE UP 40%-50%

* NEPHROS REPORTS 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $14.5 MILLION TO $15.5 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $3.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.8 MILLION

* ESTABLISHES 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE AT $14.5 TO $15.5 MILLION