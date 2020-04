April 1 (Reuters) - NEPI Rockcastle PLC:

* JSE: NRP - COVID-19 UPDATE

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - WITHDRAWS ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - NEPI ROCKCASTLE IS ACTIVELY IMPLEMENTING VARIOUS MEASURES FOCUSED ON ACHIEVING MOST SUITABLE ALLOCATION OF CAPITAL

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE - REDUCING NON-CRITICAL OPERATING EXPENSES; DEFERRING NON-COMMITTED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS AND NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE