March 23 (Reuters) - NEPI Rockcastle PLC:

* UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* BUSINESSES DEEMED NON-ESSENTIAL BY AUTHORITIES IN GROUP’S SHOPPING CENTRES IN BULGARIA, CZECH REPUBLIC, ETC NOW TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* ALL SHOPS IN GROUP’S HUNGARIAN PROPERTIES ARE OPEN, EXCEPT FOR CINEMAS AND ENTERTAINMENT OPERATORS.

* CO'S LOCAL TEAM UNHARMED, NO DAMAGE TO ITS SHOPPING CENTRE, ADJACENT RETAIL PARK HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AFTER CROATIA EARTH QUAKE