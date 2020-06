BRIEF-NEPI Rockcastle Says For April & May 60-Day Rent Deferral Granted To Tenants Affected By Lockdowns

June 5 (Reuters) - NEPI Rockcastle PLC:

* JSE: NRP - COVID-19 UPDATE: NEPI ROCKCASTLE EXPECTS ITS OPERATING GROSS LEASABLE AREA TO INCREASE TO 90% IN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - SHOPPING CENTRES’ FOOTFALL HAS BEEN CONTINUOUSLY INCREASING

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - OVERALL COLLECTION OF RENT AND OTHER CHARGES DUE BY 30 APRIL INCREASED TO 89%

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - THERE IS STILL DEMAND FOR LETTING, SOME ALSO COMING FROM NEW BRANDS LOOKING TO ENTER CEE MARKET

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - LEASE RENEWALS CONTINUE MAINLY WITHIN PREVIOUSLY AGREED LONG-TERM CONDITIONS.

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - FOR APRIL AND MAY A 60-DAY RENT DEFERRAL HAS BEEN GRANTED TO MOST TENANTS AFFECTED BY LOCKDOWNS

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - DISCUSSIONS RELATED TO TENANT DISCOUNTS ARE ONGOING, WITH LONG-TERM RENT LARGELY UNAFFECTED

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE - WHILE FORMAL MAY SALES REPORTING STILL IN PROGRESS, TENANTS HAVE SEEN HIGHER CONVERSION RATES AND LARGER BASKET SIZES THAN EXPECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: