BRIEF-NEPI Rockcastle Says Over 90% Of Rent And Other Charges Invoiced For Q1 2020 Have Been Collected

May 6 (Reuters) - NEPI Rockcastle PLC:

* JSE: NRP - UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - INDOOR RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN AT END OF MAY OR BEGINNING OF JUNE.

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - NEPI ROCKCASTLE RESUMED ITS OPERATIONS AT OZAS SHOPPING CENTRE AND ENTERTAINMENT IN VILNIUS ON 25 APRIL 2020

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - AS OF TODAY, TENANTS REPRESENTING 43% OF GROUP’S GLA ARE OPEN, AND NUMBER IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE PROGRESSIVELY OVER NEXT WEEKS

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - FURTHER INCREASES IN FOOTFALL AND TURNOVERS ARE EXPECTED WHEN RESTAURANTS AND CINEMAS REVERT TO OPERATIONS

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE - HAS AN ONGOING, ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH ITS TENANTS REGARDING THEIR BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND ABILITY TO PAY.

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - OVER 90% OF RENT AND OTHER CHARGES INVOICED FOR Q1 2020 HAVE BEEN COLLECTED.

* NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - RENT PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS REGARDING CLOSED UNITS FOR APRIL AND MAY HAVE BEEN DEFERRED FOR 60 DAYS WITHOUT PENALTIES