BRIEF-Neptune Dash Commences Incubation Of Neptune Stake, Intends To Spin Out First Proof-Of-Stake Mining Company

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Neptune Dash Technologies Corp:

* NEPTUNE DASH COMMENCES INCUBATION OF NEPTUNE STAKE AND INTENDS TO SPIN OUT FIRST PROOF-OF-STAKE MINING COMPANY

* NEPTUNE DASH - ‍MAY CONSIDER REORGANIZING BUSINESS BY WAY OF SPIN-OUT OF NEPTUNE STAKE TO SHAREHOLDERS BY PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018​