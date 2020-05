BRIEF-Neptune Energy Says FY Production Guidance Remains Unchanged

May 27 (Reuters) -

* NEPTUNE ENERGY - PRODUCTION AVERAGED 162.1 KBOEPD FOR Q1

* NEPTUNE ENERGY - 2020 OPERATING COST AND G&A COST SAVINGS OF $50 MILLION IDENTIFIED AND BEING DELIVERED

* NEPTUNE ENERGY - ON TARGET FOR FULL YEAR COST REDUCTIONS OF $300-400 MILLION

* NEPTUNE ENERGY - THERE HAS BEEN LIMITED IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON OUR OPERATIONS

* NEPTUNE ENERGY - ALSO IDENTIFIED SAVINGS WITHIN OUR EXPLORATION PROGRAMME AND HAVE DEFERRED SEVERAL WELLS INTO 2021

* NEPTUNE ENERGY - NET DEBT (EXCLUDING SUBORDINATE NEPTUNE ENERGY GROUP LOAN AND TOUAT PROJECT LOAN) AT END OF Q1 WAS $1.5 BILLION

* NEPTUNE ENERGY - PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER IN Q2 REFLECTING PLANNED MAINTENANCE AND DEVELOPMENT-RELATED SHUTDOWNS

* NEPTUNE ENERGY - FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 145-160 KBOEPD

* NEPTUNE ENERGY - EXPECT OPERATING COSTS TO AVERAGE LESS THAN $10/BOE FOR FULL YEAR.

* NEPTUNE ENERGY - DEVELOPMENT CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR YEAR IS ALSO REDUCED TO $700-800 MILLION AND OUR EXPLORATION SPEND IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $125 MILLION