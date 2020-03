March 11 (Reuters) - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc :

* NEPTUNE ESTABLISHES AT-THE-MARKET PROGRAM

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS - MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL, THROUGH AT-THE-MARKET OFFERINGS SUCH COMMON SHARES AS WOULD HAVE AN OFFER PRICE OF UP TO $50 MILLION

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALES RELATED TO ATM PROGRAM, IF ANY, WITH EXISTING CAPITAL, FOR OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS