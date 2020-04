April 2 (Reuters) - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc :

* NEPTUNE OBTAINS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION AND IS FAST TRACKING FDA REGISTRATION TO COMMERCIALIZE PLANT-BASED HAND SANITIZERS

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC - CURRENTLY SOURCING NEW SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIAL INPUTS TO ENSURE AMPLE PRODUCT SUPPLY AT LAUNCH