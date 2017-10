Aug 14 (Reuters) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc

* Neptune announces first quarter results

* Q1 revenue c$6.5 million versus c$11.8 million

* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc qtrly ‍net loss of $1.2 million versus net income of $1.3 million in prior year​

* Neptune Technologies - "there exists a material uncertainty that casts substantial doubt about corporation's ability to continue as a going concern"