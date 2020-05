BRIEF-Neptune Sees FY 2020 Revenue Up 15% To 21%

May 14 (Reuters) - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc:

* NEPTUNE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FISCAL 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES Q1 FISCAL 2021 OUTLOOK

* SEES Q1 REVENUE UP 300 TO 400 PERCENT

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS - Q1 2021 REVENUE GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE SIGNIFICANTLY, REFLECTING YOY GROWTH OF 300% TO 400% TO ABOUT $18 MILLION TO $22 MILLION

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS - FISCAL 2020 REVENUE IS ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE 15% TO 21% TO ABOUT $28.0 TO $29.6 MILLION FROM $24.4 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR

* NEGATIVE GROSS PROFIT BETWEEN $0.5 AND $2.0 MILLION IS EXPECTED FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2020, COMPANY ANTICIPATES REPORTING REVENUE OF $8.0 MILLION TO $9.6 MILLION