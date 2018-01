Jan 19 (Reuters) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc :

* NEPTUNE ANNOUNCES RESEARCH AGREEMENT AIMED AT NEW MEDICAL AND WELLNESS CANNABINOID-BASED PRODUCTS

* NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES-ANNOUNCED EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPING NEW MEDICAL, WELLNESS TARGETED CANNABINOID-BASED PRODUCTS​

* NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC - ‍ REACHED THE EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH A KRILL OIL PROVIDER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: