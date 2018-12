BRIEF-Neptune to Expand Manufacturing Capability to Offer Cannabis Oil Capsules in Canada

Dec 21 (Reuters) - NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC:

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC - ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR IP LICENCING AND CAPSULE SALE AGREEMENT WITH LONZA

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC - CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW MANUFACTURING LINE WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC - INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC - NEW MANUFACTURING LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO NEPTUNE’S 50,000 SQUARE FOOT CGMP FACILITY IN SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: