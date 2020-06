June 22 (Reuters) - Neptune Wellness Solutions :

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS - EXPECTS EXPANDED HAND SANITIZER REVENUES TO BE REALIZED BEGINNING IN Q2 OF FISCAL YEAR 2021

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS - ANNOUNCED TODAY EXPANSION OF ITS BRANDED HAND SANITIZER PRODUCT LINE

* NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS - EXPANDED HAND SANITIZER PRODUCT LINE IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN JULY IN CLUB STORE CHANNEL