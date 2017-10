Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nera Telecommunications Ltd

* ‍Revenue for six-month financial period ended June 30, 2017 S$94.4 million, up 15.8%​

* Proposed interim dividend of SGD 1.00 cent per share

* Gross profit for six-month period declined marginally by 1.1% to S$23.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)