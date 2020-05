May 29 (Reuters) - Nera Telecommunications Ltd:

* REVENUE FOR Q1 DIPPED BY 6.5% TO S$34.4 MILLION

* SEES IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 DEC DUE TO COVID-19

* FY2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE ALSO LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED BY ECONOMIC DOWNTURN & US-CHINA PHASE-ONE DEAL AT RISK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: