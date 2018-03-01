FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 11:13 AM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Nestaway Technologies Raises 4 Bln Rupees In Series D Financing From Goldman Sachs, UC-RNT Fund​ And Others ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Nestaway Technologies Pvt. Ltd:

* NESTAWAY TECHNOLOGIES RAISES 4 BILLION RUPEES IN SERIES D FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, UC-RNT FUND​ AND OTHERS ‍​ Source text: NestAway Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (“NestAway”), India’s largest home rental network has raised INR 400 Crores in series D financing from Goldman Sachs, a global investment bank and active investor in India, and UC-RNT Fund, a joint venture between Tata Son’s chairman emeritus Mr. Ratan Tata’s RNT Associates and the University of California. This round, which is a combination of primary & secondary investment, also saw participation from Adveq, existing investor IDG India and Tiger Global.

