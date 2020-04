April 1 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLÉ PURINA PETCARE ACQUIRES NATURAL PET FOOD BRAND LILY’S KITCHEN

* LILY’S KITCHEN IS AN EXCELLENT FIT WITH OUR EXISTING BRAND PORTFOLIO

* LILY'S KITCHEN WILL CONTINUE TO BE RUN AS A STAND-ALONE BUSINESS FROM ITS BASE IN FITZROVIA, LONDON Source text: bit.ly/3azkGrP Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)