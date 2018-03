March 2 (Reuters) - Nestlé Canada:

* NESTLÉ CANADA ANNOUNCES $51.5 MILLION EXPANSION INVESTMENT IN LONDON ICE CREAM FACTORY

* ‍NESTLÉ CANADA - EXPANSION PLANS FOR $51.5 MILLION INVESTMENT TO INCREASE PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AT LONDON ICE CREAM FACTORY ON WILTON GROVE ROAD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: