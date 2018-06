June 4 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLÉ FINALIZES FACTORY DEAL IN TRENTON, MO FOR FUTURE MANUFACTURING OF CHEF-MATE® PRODUCTS

* NESTLE PROFESSIONAL SAYS FINALIZED PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR MANUFACTURING ASSETS IN TRENTON, MO THAT WILL SUPPORT FUTURE PRODUCTION OF CHEF-MATE BRAND