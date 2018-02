BRIEF-Nestlé In The U.S. In Partnership With EDP Renewables Announced A 15-Year Power Purchase Agreement

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nestlé In The U.S.:

* NESTLÉ IN THE U.S. SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH EDP RENEWABLES ANNOUNCED A 15-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* NESTLÉ IN THE U.S. SAYS POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE ABOUT 80 PERCENT OF ELECTRICITY LOAD FOR FIVE NESTLÉ FACILITIES IN SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA

* NESTLÉ IN THE U.S. SAYS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT, EDPR WILL EXPAND CAPACITY OF ITS MEADOW LAKE VI WIND FARM IN BENTON COUNTY, INDIANA

* NESTLÉ IN THE U.S. SAYS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CONSTRUCTION ON EXPANSION PROJECT WILL BEGIN IN NEXT TWO MONTHS, AND FACILITY WILL BE FULLY OPERATIONAL AT END OF 2018