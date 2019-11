Nov 18 (Reuters) - Nestle Purina Petcare Company:

* NESTLÉ PURINA PETCARE COMPANY SAYS COMMEMORATED OPENING OF FACTORY IN U.S. IN HARTWELL, GEORGIA

* NESTLÉ PURINA PETCARE COMPANY SAYS NEARLY 200 EMPLOYEES WORK AT HARTWELL FACILITY, NUMBER WILL GROW TO 240 OVER NEXT FEW YEARS Source text: (bit.ly/35idsoP)