Feb 21 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLÉ SA - PURINA TO INVEST USD 140 MILLION IN US PET FOOD FACTORY

* EXPANSION WILL ADD NEW PROCESSING AND PACKAGING LINES FOR PRODUCTION

* NESTLE -EXPANSION TO ADD NEW PROCESSING AND PACKAGING LINES FOR PRODUCTION OF 'DRY', OR KIBBLE-BASED, PET FOODS;LEAD TO JOB GROWTH ABOVE 60 POSITIONS