April 11 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* REG-NESTLÉ S.A. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* DICK BOER AND DINESH PALIWAL ELECTED AS NEW MEMBERS OF THE BOARD

* TWO DIRECTORS, JEAN-PIERRE ROTH AND RUTH ONIANG'O, DID NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION