May 21 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLÉ SKIN HEALTH ANNOUNCES THE FDA APPROVAL OF RESTYLANE® LYFT FOR HANDS, THE FIRST AND ONLY HYALURONIC ACID (HA) DERMAL FILLER FOR USE IN THE BACK OF HANDS

* NESTLÉ SKIN HEALTH - U.S. FDA APPROVED RESTYLANE LYFT FOR CORRECTION OF AGE-RELATED VOLUME LOSS IN BACK OF HANDS FOR PATIENTS OVER AGE OF 21