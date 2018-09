Sept 17 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLÉ AGREES TO SELL GERBER LIFE INSURANCE CO. TO WESTERN & SOUTHERN FINANCIAL GROUP

* NESTLE SA - DEAL FOR USD 1.55 BILLION IN CASH

* NESTLE - DEAL ALLOWS WESTERN & SOUTHERN FINANCIAL GROUP TO MARKET INSURANCE PRODUCTS UNDER GERBER LIFE BRAND

* NESTLE SAYS DEAL DOES NOT INCLUDE GERBER PRODUCTS BUSINESS WHICH CO WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)