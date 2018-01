BRIEF-Nestlé To Sell U.S. Confectionery Business To Ferrero For $2.8 Bln

Jan 16 (Reuters) - NESTLÉ SA:

* PRESS RELEASE - NESTLÉ AGREES TO SELL U.S. CONFECTIONERY BUSINESS TO FERRERO

* ANNOUNCED THAT IT AGREED TO SELL ITS U.S. CONFECTIONERY BUSINESS TO FERRERO FOR USD 2.8 BILLION IN CASH

* TRANSACTION COVERS U.S.-FOCUSED CONFECTIONERY BRANDS ONLY AND DOES NOT INCLUDE NESTLÉ‘S TOLL HOUSE BAKING PRODUCTS

* NESTLÉ‘S U.S. CONFECTIONERY BUSINESS REPRESENTS ABOUT THREE PERCENT OF U.S. NESTLÉ GROUP SALES

* SAYS "MOVE ALLOWS NESTLÉ TO INVEST AND INNOVATE ACROSS A RANGE OF CATEGORIES WHERE WE SEE STRONG FUTURE GROWTH"