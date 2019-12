Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nestlé USA:

* NESTLÉ USA - HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS U.S. ICE CREAM BUSINESS TO FRONERI FOR A TRANSACTION VALUE OF $4 BILLION

* NESTLÉ USA - REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS U.S. ICE CREAM BUSINESS TO FRONERI, AN ICE CREAM-FOCUSED JV NESTLÉ CREATED IN 2016 WITH PAI PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: