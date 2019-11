Nov 1 (Reuters) - NESTLÉ WATERS NORTH AMERICA :

* NESTLÉ WATERS NORTH AMERICA EXPANDS READYREFRESH BY NESTLÉ BEVERAGE DELIVERY SERVICE TO NEW JERSEY COAST

* NESTLE WATERS NORTH AMERICA - EXPANDING READYREFRESH BY NESTLÉ OPERATIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF WATCHUNG SPRING WATER CO., INC. IN LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: