Sept 24 (Reuters) - Nestlé Waters North America:

* NESTLÉ WATERS NORTH AMERICA NAMES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* NESTLÉ WATERS NORTH AMERICA - VIVEK BEDI WILL BE APPOINTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 1

* NESTLÉ WATERS NORTH AMERICA- BILL PEARSON TO RETIRE