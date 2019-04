April 15 (Reuters) - Carrefour SA/Nestle:

* Nestlé and Carrefour have announced today that they are giving consumers the ability to access information from the first Blockchain on a national brand in Europe

* Consumers will receive reliable and unfalsifiable information on the supply chain and production by scanning product using smartphone

* From 15 April, Blockchain technology will be applied to the Mousline instant mashed potato, available on shelves in Carrefour stores around France