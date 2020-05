May 5 (Reuters) - Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.43 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.45 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 235.2 MILLION RGT

* DISRUPTION FROM COVID-19 SITUATION EXPECTED TO PERSIST THROUGHOUT NEXT FEW MONTHS

* WILL BE ALLOCATING CAPEX INVESTMENT OF 280 MILLION RGT THIS YEAR